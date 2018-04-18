Downtown Pharmasave celebrates grand opening

By Chris Marchand

After several months of operation, Dryden’s Downtown Pharmasave made it official last week, cutting the ribbon on their new/old location 1-35 Whyte Ave.

“It means a lot to continue to help contribute to the downtown core,” said Derek Woycheshen, pharmacist manager. “We’re doing well in terms of business and we’re continually growing so I appreciate the support from the community. The bottom line is we’re here to give you the best service we can possibly give.”

Deputy Mayor Roger Valley was on hand to meet the staff and offer congratulations from the City of Dryden for the opening.