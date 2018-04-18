Subscribe to our RssFollow us on Twitter!Follow us on Facebook!

Downtown Pharmasave celebrates grand opening

News — 18 April 2018
Deputy Mayor Roger Valley was on hand to cut the ribbon at Pharmasave’s grand opening for the Whyte Ave. location, last week. Photo by Chris Marchand

By Chris Marchand

After several months of operation, Dryden’s Downtown Pharmasave made it official last week, cutting the ribbon on their new/old location 1-35 Whyte Ave.

“It means a lot to continue to help contribute to the downtown core,” said Derek Woycheshen, pharmacist manager. “We’re doing well in terms of business and we’re continually growing so I appreciate the support from the community. The bottom line is we’re here to give you the best service we can possibly give.”

Deputy Mayor Roger Valley was on hand to meet the staff and offer congratulations from the City of Dryden for the opening.

Chris Marchand is a native of Dryden, Ontario. He served his first newspaper internship at The Dryden Observer in 1998 while attending journalism studies at Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops B.C. He's worked desks as both reporter and editor at the Fernie Free Press as well as filled the role of sports editor at the Cranbrook Daily Townsman. Marchand was named editor of the Dryden Observer in Aug. 2009.

