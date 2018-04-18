Subscribe to our RssFollow us on Twitter!Follow us on Facebook!

City receives funding for Duke Street repairs

News — 18 April 2018

By Michael Christianson

Dryden will be receiving more funding for further repairs on Duke Street.

“We’re getting approximately $250,000 for a section of Duke Street, west of the bridge around the corner towards the Domtar Mill,” said Public Works manager Blake Poole. It will replace the pavement there as well as repair some drainage problems we had recently, especially with the storm in August of 2016.”

Work on Duke Street has already included three sections of the road which included crack sealing and repairs to both bridges. Another substantial section is yet to be completed. 

At Council on Monday Roger Valley praised the hard work of Strategic Initiatives and Communications Coordinator Stephanie Egelton in putting together a quality presentation for The Rural Ontario Municipal Association.

“We were glad to go down to the ROMA convention in Toronto to support the excellent application Blake and his crew had put in,” said Valley. “It’s important to be at those venues so we can once more stress a need for northern Ontario, the need to get the funding to us so we can repair our streets and they listened and we got the money so we’re very happy about that.”

