1st Annual Westy’s 3-on-3 Tournament attracts 14 teams

Marianne West with son Noah and daughter Miya West (right) , along with Ed Trist drop a ceremonial puck to begin a new tradition for girls hockey in Dryden, April 21. Named for longtime rink regular and hockey coach Brad West, who lost his battle with cancer last fall, the tournament drew 14 girls teams from around the region over the weekend, donating its proceeds to the DREAM arena renovation project.

“I can’t find a strictly girls hockey three-on-three tournament anywhere,” said Dryden Girls Hockey Association president Ed Trist. “So that’s exciting in itself. A lot of these girls haven’t played three-on three before and they’re absolutely loving it. I can really see this growing and when we grow that more money to give to DREAM.”

Trist says the Westy’s Memorial tournament is likely to become the DGHA’s annual tournament, replacing the long-running Kathy Sanders Memorial tournament (at the request of the Sanders family). The future of the three-on-three DREAM fundraiser tournament depends on support from the city.