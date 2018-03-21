Subscribe to our RssFollow us on Twitter!Follow us on Facebook!

Minimum wage hikes at root of taxi rate increase request

News — 21 March 2018

By Dryden Observer Staff

Dryden City Council received a request from a local taxi service for an increase in fares at the March 19 regular meeting.

A letter signed by Marie Timm of George’s Taxi outlined several challenges facing the local transportation service that are cutting into their bottom line. Among them, Timm cites the rise of minimum wage to $14 per hour, an increase of 21 per cent. Timm says wages have actually increased to the tune of 27 per cent since the last fare hike.

“This increase is impossible to absorb without increasing our rates,” said Timm. “We have 16 people on payroll and as you know we operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week. We also face ever-increasing costs for insurance, gas, repairs and tires.”

Taxi fare rates are currently set at a ‘drop rate’ of $4.60 and $2.30 per kilometer. George’s Taxi is requesting the rates be raised approximately 14 per cent — to a drop rate of $5.25 and $2.60 per kilometre.

About Author

chrismarchand

Chris Marchand is a native of Dryden, Ontario. He served his first newspaper internship at The Dryden Observer in 1998 while attending journalism studies at Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops B.C. He's worked desks as both reporter and editor at the Fernie Free Press as well as filled the role of sports editor at the Cranbrook Daily Townsman. Marchand was named editor of the Dryden Observer in Aug. 2009.

