Minimum wage hikes at root of taxi rate increase request

By Dryden Observer Staff

Dryden City Council received a request from a local taxi service for an increase in fares at the March 19 regular meeting.

A letter signed by Marie Timm of George’s Taxi outlined several challenges facing the local transportation service that are cutting into their bottom line. Among them, Timm cites the rise of minimum wage to $14 per hour, an increase of 21 per cent. Timm says wages have actually increased to the tune of 27 per cent since the last fare hike.

“This increase is impossible to absorb without increasing our rates,” said Timm. “We have 16 people on payroll and as you know we operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week. We also face ever-increasing costs for insurance, gas, repairs and tires.”

Taxi fare rates are currently set at a ‘drop rate’ of $4.60 and $2.30 per kilometer. George’s Taxi is requesting the rates be raised approximately 14 per cent — to a drop rate of $5.25 and $2.60 per kilometre.