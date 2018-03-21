Local doctor applauds concussion safety legislation

By Michael Christianson

At the beginning of the month Ontario passed new concussion safety legislation to protect amateur athletes and to make sport safer.

Rowan’s Law, in honour of Rowan Stringer, the 17-year-old rugby player whose death resulted from sustaining multiple concussions, makes Ontario a national leader in concussion management and prevention by establishing mandatory requirements that call for an annual review of concussion awareness resources that prevents, identifies and manages concussions that coaches and educators would be required to review before registering in a sport. It also addresses the removal-from-sport and return-to-sport protocols, to ensure that an athlete is immediately removed from sport if they are suspected of having sustained a concussion, giving them the time needed to heal properly; as well as a concussion code of conduct that would set out rules of behaviour to minimize concussions while playing sport.

Ontario is the first jurisdiction in Canada to pass concussion safety legislation, setting a precedent for sport legislation across the country. The province worked closely with key medical experts, researchers and sport leaders — most notably the members of the Rowan’s Law Advisory Committee — in establishing this first-of-its-kind legislation.

Doctor Bruce Cook has taken an interest in sport medicine over the last few years and works alongside the Dryden GM Ice Dogs as their team physician when available. Cook has attended conferences around sport and concussions and has shared the protocols he learned with local sports clubs.

“It’s going to certainly bring awareness of concussions and concussion management to recreational and competitive sports and it’s going to put a lot of responsibility on the organizations that are running the sports,” said Cook. “It will be difficult in small communities like ours to get experts involved because I know they are asking for the organizations to have a go to person to assess a child or an athlete at the time of injury and from there looking to get proper post-concussion management. I think it’s certainly the goal to create a safer sports environment for young athletes, it’s there, and I think it will work.”