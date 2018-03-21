Developer presents seniors project to Rotary Club



By Michael Christianson

A new seniors housing complex in Dryden is set to break ground as early as next fall.

The new facility, located at 310 Van Horne Avenue would be a three-story building consisting of twenty-four units ranging from 970 to nearly 1,400 square feet in size.

Co-founder of Bridge Road Developments Ltd., Harry Funk, addressed the Dryden Rotary Club last week about the ongoing project and he said he is encouraged by interest from tenants and that they are looking for more local investors.

“We’re trying to keep this a project for Dryden and not bring other money in that have no relation with Dryden at all then it’s all nuts and bolts right? If you have something that comes up in the corporation then you want to ok what is best for Dryden,” said Funk “We’d like to have the investors in Dryden so that their decisions will be based on the fact that people they see are their neighbours.”

Funk says the added benefit to the community could be close to half a million dollars when you factor in people staying and spending in Dryden as well as those who may be encouraged to move back to the city. He says he has seen the economic boosts happen in other municipalities where Bridge Road has built facilities.