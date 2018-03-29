Amarok Society Founder speaks at DHS



By Michael Christianson

Teach a mother, change the world.

This is the message behind the Amarok Society a Canadian charity founded by Dr. Tanyss Munro and her husband, Gem Munro. Gem Munro spoke to a captivated audience in the Dryden High School Library Monday morning.

The Amarok Society currently operates in Bangladesh and Pakistan and their idea is simple, teach mothers to teach others.

“We have the luxury of teaching our teachers first. What we did was we taught them English and while we were teaching them English,” said Munro. “It’s not hard to attract people who want to learn English because they all understand this is their ticket, this is their golden ticket, without English you’re not going to have any success in the world at all and they’re very well aware of that.”

The Amarok Society teaches mothers in some of the world’s poorest slums to read and write and then they become neighbourhood teachers, educating their children and their neighbours’ children every day in their home.

“The key thing I want them to understand is their common humanity with these people on the other side of the world and they’re hearing a lot of suggestions, particularly these days, the suggestions have become less bridled, that they are confronting people on the other side of the world that are other than they are and that’s not the case,”said Munro. “It’s one human family and if they have drawn the lesson that these are people to whom they can relate and that these are people whose love they can return that would be what I hope to accomplish today.”

At the end of his presentation Munro was presented with a cheque for $2500 from Dryden Rotary, presented by Rotarians Cynthia Palermo and James Kroeker.

“Our organization, Amarok Society, has enjoyed a very good relationship with Dryden, both Rotary Club of Dryden, which was our first contact with, it but as a community too,” said Munro.“We’ve always enjoyed a really good relationship with Dryden, I travel a lot and fortunately Dryden is on my way so I’m always very pleased to have the opportunity to stop in and bring people up to date in our efforts and to visit friends we’ve known before and renew those friendships so, Dryden is a special city to us.”