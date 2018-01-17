Margrit Hilda Egli – May 6th, 1928 – January 10th, 2018

In loving memory of Margrit Hilda Egli, aged 89 years, who passed away peacefully at Dryden Regional Health Center with her family by her side on January 10th, 2018.

Margrit was born on May 6th, 1928 in Zurich, Switzerland to Walter and Lily Jeker. She came to Canada in 1952 to join Robert Egli and they were married in Port Arthur. They moved to Dryden and purchased the farm property in Minnitaki which would grow to become Egli’s Sheep Farm. Margrit worked in the bush camp as a cook while Robert worked in the bush harvesting trees. In 1965, Robert and Margrit began farming full time.

Although Margrit came from a large city (Zurich) she adapted to the rural life of Northwestern Ontario very well. The change was quite dramatic, but sharing it with her husband Robert and her three children made it seem all worthwhile. Margrit was quite involved with the farm. As the retail part of the business grew, she put her accounting skills to work which she had learned in Switzerland. It was about 20 years after coming to Canada that Margrit was able to travel back for a visit to Switzerland to see her family again. She was greatly devoted to her husband throughout their 64 years of marriage and truly missed him after his passing.

Margrit is survived by her sons, Ron (Evelyn) of Victoria, Bobby (Anna) and Peter (Denise) both of Minnitaki, and by seven grandchildren: Amber (Yon), Dylan, Caitlin and Ethan, Luke (Carley), Rachel and Sarah, step-grandchildren Ann and John and a great grandchildren Marshall and Silas. Margrit was predeceased by her husband Robert in October 2016. She will be remembered by her family and friends for her hospitality and generosity.

A Memorial Funeral Service to celebrate Margrit’s life will be held on Saturday, January 20th, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. in First Baptist Church with Pastor Adam Hall officiating. Interment of ashes will take place at a later date.

If friends desire donations may be made to The Dryden Regional Health Services Foundation or to Princess Court DECO through the Stevens Funeral Homes P.O. Box 412, Dryden ON P8N 2Z1. Condolences may be posted at www.stevensfuneralhomes.ca