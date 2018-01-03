Dogs’ Bracko second in SIJHL for points going into 2018

By Dryden Observer Staff

The Canadian Junior Hockey League released their list of top five point producers in each of the 10 leagues that comprise the CJHL.

Dryden GM Ice Dogs Jacen Bracko is second in the SIJHL with 40 points in 28 games. Bracko scored 21 goals and had 19 assists in the 2017 portion of the season. The leader in points for the league is Parker Simonson from the Thief River Falls Norskies with 44 points. Simonson managed 27 goals and 17 assists to lead the league going into 2018. The full top five can be found below.

The Dryden GM Ice Dogs kick off their year with 3 games this week. The first game is up north on Wednesday to take on the English River Miners. The Dogs return home for games on Friday and Saturday against the Miners and Fort Frances Lakers respectively.