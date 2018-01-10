Diane “Peecho” Green – December 23, 1957 – December 22, 2017

Diane was known to many as “Peecho”. She was a kind, loving, caring and honest person. She grew up and lived in the Dryden area her entire life. She enjoyed the outdoors. She was a speedy left fielder when playing fastball. She liked berry picking, rice picking, canoeing and camping. She worked at various fishing camps.

Cultural activities were very important to Diane. She was fluent in the ojibwe language. She was always teaching her children about spirituality, cultural ways and the protocols that need to be followed. She enjoyed preparing and eating traditional foods such as moose, fish, duck, rabbit and wild rice and berries.

Diane loved and was very proud of her grandson Troy and would often speak of him. She cared for all her family and friends. When she would visit, she would sometimes bring a little gift she found from somewhere. She had a knack for remembering people’s birthdays, anniversaries and passings. If one needed a phone number, she would be the one to ask.

She will forever be a loving mom, family and friend.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the DRHC – Oncology Department through the Dryden Community Funeral Home, 249 Grand Trunk Ave., Dryden, ON P8N 2X3.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to dcfh@drytel.net subject heading: Green