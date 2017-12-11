Water meter cheaters busted in Ignace, councillor among them

By Dryden Observer Staff

An integrity commissioner is recommending the Township of Ignace let a municipal councillor off with a reprimand after an investigation found the elected official among several business owners who benefitted from bypassing municipal water meters.

A report into the findings of the investigation, penned by municipal consultant/integrity commissioner Paul Heayn, has been posted on the Township of Ignace’s website at town.ignace.ca.

The concerns of municipal staff over ‘obvious discrepancies’ in the volumes of water being recorded by some water meters in the township, ranged back nearly a decade, though it wasn’t until 2016 when Ignace commissioned Thunder Bay engineering firm Clow-Darling to take a closer look at properties showing suspicious data.

The 36 property investigation uncovered four Ignace businesses that had bypassed their water meters with use of a ‘T’ junction on the water main — The Northwoods Inn, The Davey Lake Resort and RV Campground, Hertzy Repair and K&S Service Centre/K&S Bait Shop.

The findings put Ignace councillor Chicki Pesola on the hot seat. Pesola voted on matters and took part in discussions surrounding the water meter investigation while she was a co-owner of the Northwoods Inn — identified as one of the major offenders in the investigation. Her actions exposed her to questions of a potential breach of Ignace Township’s Council Code of Conduct as well as the Municipal Conflict of Interest Act.

While Heayn says he believes Pesola did contravene The Municipal Conflict of Interest Act, he stopped short of recommending legal action for the Township.

In one resolution, Pesola voted in the affirmative to approve the Clow-Darling investigation, a factor Heayn noted in his report that indicates her actions were more in the public interest, than in her own.

“…there are mitigating circumstances that a judge would find favourable to Councillor Pesola in that she clearly did vote “yes” to have Clow Darling investigate all businesses knowing full well that her previous business interests would come to light,” wrote Heayn in his report. “In addition, she did declare a conflict of interest and did not hide the fact. And as stated above, judges usually err in favour of the councillor where it can be shown that the councillor, through inadvertence or by reason of an error in judgement made in good faith.”

Heayn says Pesola should have been far more aware and cautious in her interpretation of ‘pecuniary interest’ and the procedural necessities around Conflicts of Interest.

“If Councillor Pesola knew or was likely to have known that any discussion regarding the water meter investigation would likely discover the resultant reduction in the amount of water billings to her business interests, then she would have a Conflict,” added Heayn. “In an open meeting, after declaring a conflict of interest, Councillor Pesola should not take part in the discussions. In a closed session, Councillor Pesola must leave the room altogether. There is evidence that she did not.”

The report says the new owner of the Northwoods Inn reported he was not aware of the water meter bypass.

The report indicated the Township would pursue two years of back-billing once the normal water consumption of the offending properties can be determined.