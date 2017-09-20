Province to model pot sales after LCBO

By Michael Christianson

The Ontario Government released its framework for the legalization of cannabis earlier this month and many have been critical of the proposed plan.

Under the guidelines The LCBO will oversee the legal retail of cannabis in Ontario through new stand-alone cannabis stores and an online order service. The government says this approach will ensure that there will be only one legal retail distributor for cannabis in Ontario and alcohol and cannabis are not sold alongside each other. Approximately 150 standalone stores will be opened by 2020, including 80 by July 1, 2019, servicing all regions of the province. Online distribution will be available across the province from July 2018 onward.

The proposed minimum age to use, purchase and possess recreational cannabis in Ontario will be 19. The use of recreational cannabis will be prohibited in public places and workplaces.

Angela Ferguson from the Rainy River Cannabis Collective has been watching the ever-changing legal landscape in Canada with regards to cannabis and is dismayed by the approach the Wynne government is taking.

“I’m not surprised. I think that the opportunity that the marijuana industry presents is an opportunity we won’t see again in this country probably ever. It’s very rare for a brand new industry, especially one that is so lucrative, so this is a very unique situation and my take on her decision is, you have a bad track record. When you look at how they dealt with Hydro One and how people are being affected Hydro One and even the LCBO system,” said Ferguson. “For me it’s my position that government should collect taxes not business. It’s up to the citizens of the country to earn a living and make their way and it’s our responsibility as good citizens to pay taxes but I think the governments knee jerk reaction to grab this industry and monopolize it and just hold onto it, it’s greed, it’s purely greed, they want all the money. You can still maintain control of the industry and have reporting requirements, and have licensing requirements without actually taking away the industry from Canadians.”

Ferguson adds that licensed producers are currently struggling to keep up to medicinal cannabis demands and she fears that legalization will lead to shortages that will take away cannabis from those who need it for medical reasons.

The Ontario government says that decisions with respect to pricing and taxation will be made after further details are provided by the federal government.