Peacock to staff city economic development role

By Michael Christianson

The city of Dryden has filled another vacancy this week with the hiring of Tyler Peacock as the new Economic Development Manager.

“With our vision of continuously trying to improve lives for our citizens we must keep finding opportunities for risk mitigation and growth of our commercial base and industry,” said CAO Ernie Remillard. “Tyler offers the business, marketing, education and background necessary to push these ideas to fruition. In today’s extremely competitive environment, Dryden must continue to be progressive and be at the table looking for investment opportunities. We must also assist our current commercial and industrial base in drawing people to our community.”

The former DMTS marketing staffer, Chamber of Commerce Vice-Chair and frequent community volunteer says he hopes to bring a fresh set of eyes to an already focused team.

“The biggest thing is going in and working with the folks that are there; working with the existing plans that have already been laid out. There’s a lot of material there that needs to be gone through and there are a lot of plans, strategic plans, improvement plans, you name it, and partnerships that we can use within the community that I think I’ll be able to utilize,” said Peacock.