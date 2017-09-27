Dryden GM Ice Dogs partner with DMHA for 50/50 draws, offer hundreds of season passes

By Dryden Observer Staff

The Dryden GM Ice Dogs recently reached an agreement to collaborate with Dryden Minor Hockey Association (DMHA) in the delivery of their 50/50 draw at all Ice Dogs’ regular season and playoff home games, along with the games during the Dudley Hewitt Cup Championship.

The team sought out a lottery license for 50/50 draws in the upcoming year in an effort to deal with pressures on the operational budget as the upcoming hosts of the Dudley Hewitt Cup.

“On behalf of the Dryden GM Ice Dogs, I’m very happy to be a part of this incredible partnership. DMHA is the foundation of hockey development in Dryden, and a natural partner for us. Anything that Dryden’s Junior A team can do to join forces with them is a positive for the organization.“ said Mike Sveinson, Dryden GM Ice Dogs President.

DMHA will profit from the sales of the 50/50 draw during the regular and playoff season, as well as during the Dudley Hewitt Cup Championship. The team will also give seasons passes to every registered DMHA player. The positive tradeoff for this partnership is that DMHA will receive season passes for every registered DMHA player.