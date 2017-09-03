The Dryden Roadrunners hosted their 3rd Annual Taylor Gardiner Memorial Bike/Car/Truck Show on Sunday inside and outside of the Memorial Arena. Everyone was encouraged to bring out their prized vehicles to show off at no cost. Prizes at the show included Best Detailed, Most Promising Project, Dealer’s Choice Awards, Mayor’s Choice and more. The event was held in memory of Taylor James Gardiner who passed away in May 2014 in a highway collision. Photos by Michael Christianson







