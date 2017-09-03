Subscribe to our RssFollow us on Twitter!Follow us on Facebook!

3rd Annual Taylor Gardiner Memorial Bike/Car/Truck Show

Featured Posts — 06 September 2017
3rd Annual Taylor Gardiner Memorial Bike/Car/Truck Show

The Dryden Roadrunners hosted their 3rd Annual Taylor Gardiner Memorial Bike/Car/Truck Show on Sunday inside and outside of the Memorial Arena. Everyone was encouraged to bring out their prized vehicles to show off at no cost. Prizes at the show included Best Detailed, Most Promising Project, Dealer’s Choice Awards, Mayor’s Choice and more. The event was held in memory of Taylor James Gardiner who passed away in May 2014 in a highway collision.   Photos by Michael Christianson




 

Share

Related Articles

About Author

chrismarchand

Chris Marchand is a native of Dryden, Ontario. He served his first newspaper internship at The Dryden Observer in 1998 while attending journalism studies at Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops B.C. He's worked desks as both reporter and editor at the Fernie Free Press as well as filled the role of sports editor at the Cranbrook Daily Townsman. Marchand was named editor of the Dryden Observer in Aug. 2009.

(0) Readers Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Connect with Facebook