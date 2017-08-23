Public Works completes LED streetlight project

By Michael Christianson

Dryden’s streets are now completely lit by LED lights.

M. C. Lough Electric had two crews out for the last month and a half replacing the old streetlights for the new LED lights that Public Works Manager Blake Poole says will lower the city’s hydro bill.

“The biggest difference I notice personally is when I’m driving down the road you can see the illumination of the road up ahead but you can’t see the actual head of the bulb in the distance, you really notice that on the highway,” said Poole.

With the savings the project is expected to pay for itself within four years. Poole expects to have fewer problems with replacement and maintenance.

“I also see there will be a lot less maintenance done on the streetlights,” said Poole. “I know over the past number of years we’ve had more and more concerns, costs of maintenance has gone up substantially just due to the failure of the bulbs and things like that over the last short period of time,”

Poole encourages anyone with concerns to call Public Works at 223-2367.