Lambert posts personal bests at Legion Nationals

Madisen Lambert who recently returned from Legion National Track and Field Championships where she was representing Team Manitoba/Northwestern Ontario in the 1,200 metre and 2,000 metre distances.The Brandon, MB meet was a successful one for Lambert who shaved an astounding 31 seconds (7:07:21) off her March run of the 2,000m distance at the Boeing Classic. She now is ranked 17th in Canada for the distance as a midget competitor.

In the 1,200m, Lambert shaved six seconds off her tri-provincial time. She is ranked 19th in the 1,200m among midget competitors.

Photos submitted