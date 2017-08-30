Ice Dogs absent from SIJHL preseason schedule

Dryden Observer Staff

The Superior International Junior Hockey League announced Tuesday its preseason schedule heading into the 2017-18 campaign.

There are presently 10 contests on the league’s exhibition slate with preseason action set to begin on Friday, Sept. 8 as the Fort Frances Lakers host the Minnesota Iron Rangers while the Thief River Falls Norskies travel to Manitoba to take on the Winkler Flyers (MJHL) in a pair of 7:30 p.m. CT starts.

Winkler and Thief River Falls will then finish off a home-and-home set the following evening at Ralph Engelstad Arena at 7 p.m. CT.

Sunday, Sept. 10 has the Norskies welcoming the Selkirk Steelers (MJHL) in a 3:30 p.m. CT matinee at The Ralph.

Two more tilts are scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 13 as the Lakers head to Hoyt Lakes Arena to tangle with the Iron Rangers at 7 p.m. while Thief River Falls will be off to Selkirk, Man., for a 7:30 p.m. encounter vs. the Steelers at the Selkirk Rec. Complex.

A SIJHL neutral-site affair has the Iron Rangers and Norskies squaring off in Crookston, Minn., at 7 p.m. on Sept. 15 while the Lakers entertain the English River Miners at Ice for Kids Arena at 7:30 p.m. on that same date.

Preseason play then wraps up Sept. 16 as Minnesota and Thief River Falls play once more at the Crookston Sports Center at 7 p.m. CT and English River welcomes Fort Frances to Cochenour Arena in a 7:30 p.m. start.

Any further SIJHL exhibition contests will be announced when and if they are finalized.

The Dryden GM Ice Dogs will begin their season, Sept. 22 versus the English River Miners at Cochenour Arena. The first home game of the Ice Dogs season will take place Sunday, Sept. 24 at Dryden Memorial Arena.