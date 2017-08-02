

In loving memory of Fred Skomoroh who passed away peacefully on July 25, 2017.

He will be sadly missed by his children Doug (Colleen) Skomoroh, Gary (Sharon) Skomoroh, Heather Skomoroh and Katherine Morton (Marlo). Grandchildren Shawna Skomoroh (Kevin), Kristen (Brad) Wright, Kevin (Sabrina) Skomoroh, Sherry (Dino) Vita, Thomas (Angela) Trainor, Taylor Ames, Melissa LaPlante (Remo), Alison (Jeff) Hartwell, Leighton-Kaine (Crystal) Skomoroh; numerous great-grandchildren; and his best friend Karel Bakala.

Fred was predeceased by his youngest son, Freddy.

Fred had a lot of love for his friends and family as they had for him. He loved hosting family gatherings, especially on Boxing Day, when he made his famous wild rice casserole.

Fred enjoyed anything to do with the outdoors. He took pride in his extraordinary vegetable garden as well as the flower beds that surrounded his house and property.

He loved to hunt and fish, whether it was in a boat or on the ice. He always seemed to out-fish everyone. Fred spent a lot of time with friends and family at Stormy Lake Camp, it was a second home to him. He truly loved the outdoors.

Every Friday night Fred would head down to the local Legion meat draw with his best friend Karel. He would sit at the table with a pop and his loonies and would go home with at least one win from the night. He also enjoyed going to the PI for a soup and pop, just to hear the latest gossip and shake the dice.

Fred had a heart of gold. His family meant everything to him. He will truly be missed by all.

A special thanks goes out to Dr. Cook and the amazing nursing staff at the Dryden Regional Health Centre who`s compassion did not go unnoticed.

There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place. A graveside service will be held on Friday, August 11, 2017 at 12:00pm. A celebration of Fred`s life will follow at the Royal Canadian Legion from 1:00pm until 5:00pm.