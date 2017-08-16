Chamber’s downtown business contest down to 12 finalists

By Michael Christianson

The Win This Space – Dryden contest is heating up and the Dryden District Chamber of Commerce has been overwhelmed with positive feedback.

The contest that launched last month was designed to attract new business to Dryden’s downtown core while helping to fill vacant storefronts by offering free rent for a year.

As the next round begins 12 businesses have qualified for the contest. The next step is for the entrepreneurs to attend business-planning workshops.

“There’s a variety of information going to be offered to them, everything from how to start a business, to business planning, formal business plan development, some marketing and promotion; we have guest speakers coming from the city from PACE and also some business owners are coming to talk to the contestants,” said Chamber Manager Lorna Wood.

Wood said it would be wonderful if each contestant took their businesses to fruition and open their own storefront, not just the winner. She adds that the response to the contest is a fantastic indication of how much enthusiasm there is in Dryden for new business.

September 8 is the deadline for the contestants to submit their formal business plan and the top five submissions will go on to the finale event which will be held at the Centre on October 3. At the final event the final five will pitch their ideas to a panel of judges from local businesses, answer their questions and then a winner will be chosen live that night.

The Dryden District Chamber wishes luck to everyone competing.