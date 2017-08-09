Wood competes at Canada Games in Winnipeg



By Michael Christianson

Andie Wood finished at the Canada Games with a personal best against the top amateur athletes in the country.

Wood competed in the 3,000 metre steeplechase at the games and recorded a time of 10-miuntes and 54-seconds earning her a fifth place finish.

“I was shocked actually when I heard the time that I ran; part of me knew I could do it but actually doing it, it was a good surprise,” said Wood. “Overall I think the race went really smooth, I probably couldn’t have asked for a better race at the time; I didn’t stumble, I didn’t fall, I didn’t get messed up on anything, all of my hurtles went over really well and I kind of just executed my race plan exactly how I wanted to.”

Wood said this was her first time competing against more than four other girls in the steeplechase and they set the pace hard which pushed her to go faster.

Wood and her teammates spent a few seconds with the Prime Minister who delivered a speech to the games supporting the potential future Olympians.

Wood wrapped up her week watching other events and supporting her teammates.

Wood wishes to thank everyone in Dryden for all their support and that she was proud to represent her home of Dryden even if she was competing for Manitoba.