More fire resources headed to B.C.

By Dryden Observer Staff

As the wildfire situation escalates in British Columbia, so has Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry’s response to calls for aid

There are 255 personnel from Ontario in British Columbia. Ontario is scheduling to send another resource deployment of close to 100 personnel to British Columbia later this week. Sufficient resources will remain in Ontario to respond to forest fires here.

The sharing of resources across Canada is facilitated by the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre under the Mutual Aid Resource Sharing agreement. This allows provinces to assist each other during periods of forest fire escalation.

Fires in the Northwest Region

There were four new fires reported by the afternoon of July 16 in the Northwest Region. Sioux Lookout Fire Number 13 has been declared out at 0.1 hectares. Thunder Bay Fire Number 13 is being held at 0.1 hectares and is located on an island on Smoothrock Lake in Wabakimi Park. Red Lake Fire Number 16 is not under control at 1.6 hectares and is located near Walsh Lake. Red Lake Fire Number 17 is not under control at 0.1 hectares. It is located along the Berens River, 14 kilometres northwest of the community of Pikangikum.

The forest fire hazard is forecast to be moderate in the southern portions of the region and high to extreme in the northern portions of the region.

Smoke drift from larger monitored fires in the Nipigon and Cochrane Districts, as well as from large fires in Western Canada, may be detected today throughout areas in Ontario.