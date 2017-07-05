Making 150 Count: Local youth directs contest funds towards art for remote communities

By Dryden Observer Staff

Dryden youth Maya Oversby’s submission to a Canada 150 themed contest of social media caught the eye of judge Brian Findlay.

“While reviewing submissions I came across Maya’s and thought it was a great example of how youth are using their passions to determine how to make an impact,” said Findlay.

Styled as a national pay-it-forward social experiment, the Make 150 Count campaign is an initiative by RBC that will select over 2,000 young people in Canadian cities and towns to have the opportunity to spend $150 in ways they believe are meaningful and will do good in their community.

“Helping people and being an active member of my community has always been a passion of mine, so when I found out I received the RBC Youth 150 I was ecstatic,” said Oversby. “At first I was overwhelmed with ideas and what to do with the money, my family and friends offered guidance but nothing really spoke to me. Five months later I heard a phenomenal story and knew I wanted to contribute. Leanne Nicholson is an artist and social worker in our community. Leanne does occasional trips to northern communities to teach art with youth and children who don’t have the opportunity to take art classes and encourage them to express themselves through art if they are unable to do so with words. Leanne wants to go there more frequently but art supplies and travel fees are expensive.”