Local NHL alumni come together for July 26 arena fundraiser

By Michael Christianson

Ten Years ago Chris Pronger brought the Stanley Cup home to Dryden. This summer Chris will be joined by brother Sean and other guests to help raise funds for the Dryden Memorial Arena.

The Dryden Recreation Extension And Modification (DREAM) Project will be hosting their biggest event to date on July 26; Hometown Proud will bring local hockey legends back to their hometown to highlight the importance of the arena.

The day will kick off at 2 p.m. at the Memorial Arena for free fun activities for all ages. Activities will include radar and accuracy shooting and the Prongers will stop by with other guests to meet the hockey youth of today. That event will wrap up at 5 p.m. before the adults have their fun. Cocktails will be served at the Agricultural Centre at 6 p.m. and dinner will begin at 7. From there the night will consist of speeches from the local legends and a live auction. The auction will include signed jerseys from players such as Connor McDavid, Ryan Getzlaf and Patrik Laine.

“We’ve had a few small fundraisers, PACE did a barbeque, Standard did a barbeque we had a social, but this is our main one we’ve been working on,” said DREAM co-chair Marnie Oliphant. “I got in touch with the Prongers and Bruce who just won the Calder Cup, they were born and raised here and they said they would for sure give support that I needed and give back to the community so that has been great, they’ve been really accommodating so having them there is going to be awesome. This event is where we are trying to get awareness out of DREAM and the importance of the arena and the value of it to our community.”

Along with the Prongers local hockey legend and former Oiler Wayne Muloin will be in attendance along with Bruce Ramsay hot off a Calder Cup win as Assistant Coach of the Grand Rapid Griffins. Ramsay is looking forward to sharing stories at the dinner in his hometown.

“I played all my youth hockey in Dryden and I obviously have a lot of great memories growing up there, a lot of great people,” said Ramsay. “Understanding the situation now there are a lot more kids playing hockey, girl’s hockey has taken off and the rink needs some improvement because it’s been around for a long time. I’m 48 years old so it’s been around for a while but I’m excited to get back and obviously have an opportunity to talk about the past but just do what I can to help do some improvements.”

Tickets for the Hometown Proud Fundraising dinner are $100 and still available through Karen Nickle at the arena office during weekdays. Tickets are also available from Janice Radburn and Marnie Oliphant.