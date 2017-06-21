Seniors: don’t fall for elaborate phone scams

By Chris Marchand

Vi Stansfield isn’t quite sure what to believe anymore. It seems every time she picks up her phone in the past week, there’s an elaborate network of telephone scam artists trying to bilk the local nonagenarian out of her money.

She wants to make sure that others in her position don’t fall for their tricks.

“It bothers me because I think of how many people like myself are getting taken in by this,” said Vi Stansfield.

Known to enter the odd Reader’s Digest Sweepstakes, Stansfield was rightfully skeptical of a caller last week who claimed she had won a second prize of $750,000. Getting her son and power of attorney Ron Stansfield involved, he says he was amazed at the complexity and the arsenal of psychological techniques used to disarm their skepticism.

From 7:30 a.m. to noon as many as four scammers even went as far as to provide a Revenue Canada claim number through which Stansfield would claim her prize, impersonated Revenue Canada personnel as well as a legitimate Toronto lawyer.

The scammers even had Stansfield call Revenue Canada’s legitimate phone number, then add an extension which appeared to connect them to a man who impersonated a Revenue Canada employee who confirmed the big win and liased with a law firm to help process the prize.

The scammers finally showed their cards when they informed Ron that outstanding legal fees totalling $1,500 would be required to access the $750,000 prize.

“In the back of our minds, we knew it wasn’t true,” said Ron. “But if you were to rate a scam it was a nine out of ten — it had me almost believing it. I said to Mom, ‘let’s play it out, we’ve got nothing to lose because they haven’t asked us for any information, or anything yet. We’re not even sure how they did some of the stuff. I could see a senior on their own falling for it.”

Stansfield says the scammers were careful not to trip the usual red flags, such as asking for personal information and ensuring everything they referenced could be backed up by a quick Internet search.

All the while the scammers worked on lowering your defenses by sounding incrementally more legitimate and encouraging excitement that could cloud your better judgement.

Stansfield says the biggest indication that something was not right, other than the ‘too good to be true’ nature of the call, was that the scammers refused to give call-back numbers — always calling Stansfield’s home in timed intervals as they went through the various personnel.

“It was always, ‘we’ll call you back in 20 minutes’, never ‘here’s a number and you call us’ — that was a red flag for me,” said Ron. “When you think about the dollar amount, we all can come up with $1,500.”