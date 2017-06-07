Subscribe to our RssFollow us on Twitter!Follow us on Facebook!

Saturday’s Pride event to be a first for Dryden

News — 07 June 2017
By Dryden Observer Staff

Dryden’s LGBT community, along with friends and supporters, are gearing up to make local history in the community’s first Pride event, Saturday.

Supporters can get an early start to the weekend on Friday evening with a fundraising concert for Dryden Pride featuring singer/songwriter Sarah Smith at the P.I. bar from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m..

The following day the festivities begin at 12 p.m. at City Hall with a flag-raising followed by a march to Cooper Park at 1 p.m.

Festivities at the park include live music, food vendors, yoga, Zumba, family activities, puppies, and information booths about local resources. Bring a lawn chair or a blanket.

