Intermittent rains softened up the picturesque spring landscape of the Eton-Rugby countryside nicely for teams of runners on a mission to commune with the rich soils of some of the district’s finest farm lands.

Renamed the Joyce MacRae Memorial Backcountry Blast Mud Run, the 2017 event raised approximately $20,000 for the Dryden CT Scan Fund and drew teams across a five kilometre course, peppered with obstacles designed to get them good and dirty.

Photos by Chris Marchand