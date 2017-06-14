Subscribe to our RssFollow us on Twitter!Follow us on Facebook!

News — 14 June 2017
Get ready for Walleye Masters

Observer file photo

By Michael Christianson

The movers and shakers of the northern fishing community will descend onto Dryden this weekend for the 28th annual Tbaytel Dryden Walleye Masters.

The annual event will be held over June 17 and 18 with weigh ins taking place at 3 p.m. each day.

This year promises to be bigger than ever with an already full waiting list of anglers and over $70,000 in cash and prizes to be won.

First prize this year will be $10,000 and an Alumacraft boat package.

The event is held each year over the Father’s Day weekend and brings together pairings of all kinds.

“A lot of people look forward to it just because the support of the community and the excitement of the tournament and it’s important Dryden can highlight the fabulous fish around Lake Wabigoon and highlight the community as a whole,” said organizer John Butts. “The one thing we always hear from out of town anglers, which we have quite a few of, is they love Dryden because they love the people.”

Butts says they are always looking for more volunteers and that this year’s event will be streaming live online.

