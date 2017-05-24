Release your inner geek this weekend at JoyCon

By Michael Christianson

Dryden is ramping up for its first ever ‘geek’ convention this weekend with the first ever JoyCon.

Similar conventions have been popping up all over the world, the closest ones to Dryden being C4 in Winnipeg and ThunderCon in Thunder Bay.

From video games, to board games and comic books and anime JoyCon will have something for everyone.

Organizer Andy McIsaac says that many vendors have signed up to be at the show and he hopes it will be like Halloween in May.

“I’m a pretty busy guy and I’m a new father and I cut my teeth on the Nintendo Entertainment System back in the 80s and I’ve been an avid video game fan my whole life and I see all these great conventions happening in far away places that I am too busy to visit so I figured why can’t we try that here?” said McIsaac. “There are lots more enthusiasts of these genres then we know of in the area and I figured it might be neat to gather us all together to have a bit of a party.”

Proceeds from the convention will be going to Children’s Miracle Network and the Dryden Dream Believers.

McIsaac says the show has been made possible through donations and sponsors from town; the first 200 people through the door will receive goodie bags and one lucky convention goer will win a brand new Nintendo Switch.

JoyCon will be held on Saturday, May 27 at the Best Western from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. Tickets are $10 at Level Up, Tattoo 4U and Wilson’s Business Solutions. Tickets are $15 at the door.