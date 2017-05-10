Local talent join Kenora band North Shore on bill for event



By Michael Christianson

Kenora band North Shore will be rocking the Centre on Saturday, May 13. The show marks the first time the four member group will be playing in Dryden.

North Shore is Rich Pernsky, Jordan McDonald, Cole Zabloski and Mike Dean, all from Kenora.

“We’re really excited to come play Dryden,” said McDonald. “I’m born and raised in Kenora, a lot of us grew up in Northwestern Ontario but we’ve never actually been able to play in Dryden before so it’s really exciting for us.”

The band is currently working on their fourth album so the show is expected to have many original pieces and even a few covers.

North Shore have toured Manitoba and Quebec performing alongside acts such as Daughtry and Canadian band Shred Kelley.

North Shore won’t be coming alone on Saturday, local artist Tyler Wood will be playing his first solo show since releasing his own music. Wood gained recognition with his Dryden band Mad Flow who made gains in the CBC Searchlight competition.

“We’re excited to play with Tyler Wood who is a great Dryden artist, we also have, it’s not on the poster but Emily Chasowy is also playing and I’ve seen her play before, she’s fantastic. There’s a lot of talent that has come out of Dryden, I have some good friends that come from Dryden and it’s going to be great finally playing in Dryden and being able to see some friends and play a great show.”

Doors open at 7 p.m. with the show starting at 8. The event is only for those 19 and over.