HST to be added to city user fees in 2018

By Dryden Observer Staff

During the recent audit of the City’s 2016 Financial Statement, the auditors at BDO identified an issue with regards to the treatment of HST on user fees. The city of Dryden has not been charging, collecting and remitting HST related to user group rental fees such as field and ice rentals whose majority registrants were youth, 14 years and younger.

The original introduction of the GST on January 1, 1991, included an exemption for youth programs and activities when the majority of participants were under the age of 14. The exemption applied to recreation-instructed programs as well as qualifying facility rentals.

Amendments to the Excise Tax Act in 2004 removed this exemption benefited to third party organizations and GST should have been charged to them for their field and ice rentals regardless of their registrants/members age at that time.

In 2010, when the Ontario government introduced the HST, the city should have then begun charging third party organizations HST on their field and ice rentals regardless of their registrants/members age.

“It’s challenging and the research that I did in preparing for my staff report, Dryden’s not unique and even in our audit our auditor said we were the third municipality that this was identified as a problem,” said Treasurer Steven Lansdell-Roll, “There’s no solace in that but it’s common and it does pose significant challenges for these third party organizations.”

Council has agreed not to begin charging and collecting HST from the user groups until January 1, 2018 to provide time for third party user groups to prepare and plan for the increased cost.

Swimming lessons and other municipality run programs remain HST exempt.