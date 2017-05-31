Final buzzer sounds for Time-Out Sports

By Michael Christianson

On August 5, 1999 Jean Arseneault opened Time-Out Sports in Dryden, now the time has come to say goodbye.

Since it opened Time-Out Sports has served the community’s sports needs from tape to gloves to helmets and skate sharpening the store has been a fixture of the Golden Mile plaza. Also a fixture of the store was the Purolator location that has now moved into Northern Kriket at 31 Whyte Avenue.

Arseneault says the business started off strong but with the mill lay offs years ago things slowed down and now he has to compete with online shopping. He enjoyed his time running the store but with a young family and job opportunities presenting themselves he felt it was time to close up and move on.

“I loved it, it’s great especially working in sporting goods, everybody comes in and they talk hockey, baseball, basketball, whatever, it’s mainly hockey in our parts of the world but just being able to razz customers and they razz you back about the team you cheer for,” said Arseneault. “Just watching somebody coming in and finding something they’ve been looking for or that new hat style that just catches their eye and going around town and seeing people wearing stuff they bought off you always was something that I really enjoyed and made you proud you opened something up and people wanted it.”