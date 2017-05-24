FedNor bucks for Wabigoon Hall

By Dryden Observer Staff

The busy Wabigoon Hall has some upgrades in store.

FedNor announced May 18, funding of $27,685 to enable the Local Services Board of Wabigoon to make improvements to its Memorial Hall. Operated by the Wabigoon Memorial Hall Committee, the facility is an important gathering place for the community and is used to host a variety of activities and special events for citizens of all ages.

“The Local Services Board of Wabigoon and the Wabigoon Memorial Hall Committee are grateful for the funding we received through FedNor, which will enable us to move forward with renovations to the Wabigoon Hall,” said Richard Wetelainen, Chair, Local Services Board of Wabigoon. “These much-needed improvements will give our community a lasting legacy and will ensure the facility continues to host a variety of community events, workshops and gatherings.”

Specifically, the funding will help extend the life of the facility and improve energy efficiency through the installation of HardiePlank exterior siding and LED light fixtures.

Kenora MP Bob Nault announced this Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program investment on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, and Minister responsible for FedNor.

“The Wabigoon Memorial Hall is an important hub for this community, hosting a broad range of activities and events for people of all ages,” said Nault. “Our government’s investment, through FedNor, will help improve this vital community facility to ensure that residents and visitors alike can continue to enjoy it for many years to come.”

CIP 150 is designed to leave a lasting legacy by supporting the rehabilitation or improvement of existing community infrastructure assets and facilities across the country that promote community and cultural benefits for the public.

FedNor is delivering this program in Northern Ontario with an allocation of $10.4 million over two years, ending March 31st, 2018.