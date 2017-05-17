Eagles soccer teams host home games, May 17

By Sarah McCarthy

Dryden High School soccer teams made the road trip to Kenora for a two game show down against the Fort Frances Muskies and Beaver Brae Broncos last Wednesday.

The Eagle girls captured game one against Fort Frances, shutting them out 3-0. Monica Tourond found the back of the net for two of the three goals and Kaitlyn Durance added one. On the other field, the DHS boys’ team had no such luck with the Muskies. Keith Wrolstad got a single goal, but it was not enough for the Eagles, they dropped the game against the Muskies 2-1. Facing Kenora later on proved to be difficult for both DHS soccer teams. In the girls’ game both the Eagles and the Broncos could not score, leaving it a 0-0 tie. And another difficult match up with Beaver Brae for the Boys, tying 2-2. Ryan Shapland scoring both the Eagle’s goals.

Senior Girls Soccer Veteran, Monica Tourond said the the game against Fort Frances was difficult at the start.

“We struggled a bit in the beginning but we got the wheels going and created a ton of opportunities.”

Whereas the game against Kenora was more of a learning curve Tourond explained and said:

“It was an experience, we got to see what needs to be worked on and what changes need to be made to generate some more open looks. I think we were all a bit tired cause it was the second game too, but thankfully our defense was strong.”

To cap off the weekend on a good note, the Eagles girls soccer team placed 2nd at a tournament in Kenora. They dropped the championship game of The Bronco Challenege Cup to Winnipeg River East 2-0.

Tourond adds that she is looking forward to the Eagles first home games against both Fort Frances and Kenora teams at The Dryden Soccer Field.