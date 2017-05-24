Dryden Bible Quizzers earn high regard at Caronport



Bible Quizzing is an exciting mental and physical sport, testing recall ability, jumping speed, and strategy. There has been Bible Quizzing in Dryden for 15 years but in the last 5 years the club and some of its older participants have risen to the highest levels in the Canadian Mid-West Division (MAN/SK/NWO). This year there were four quizzers who went to the Final District Meet held in Caronport, SK at Briercrest Bible College.

On April 28-30, the quizzers demonstrated their ability to think on their feet and their memory skills, as they answered questions from the Book of Luke. The Dryden A Team was made up of Amy Wickstrom, Kiersten Sundin, and Caleb Sundin and coached by Denise Egli. This team took 5th place. Isaac Parsons joined in with the quizzers from Beechy, SK. Their team placed 6th in the B Division. Parsons also placed 2nd, individually, the B-Consolation stream of competition. He answered 16 questions correctly which proved to his team mates that he was an immense asset to his team mates.

These finals culminate in the 10 top quizzers being chosen for the International Quiz Team. This year, Amy Wickstrom claimed the first place position in the Canadian Midwest District and therefore will be on the International Team. The competition (and fun) is compounded at this event to be held July 10-15, 2016 at Crown College, St. Bonifacius, MN with teams from across Canada and the USA.

The mission of Bible quizzing is “To see the visible evidence of the application of God’s Word in the lifestyle of each participant.” In this past year the coaches have seen the participants demonstrate this various ways. A highlight of the year was hosting a quiz meet which gathered about six teams from Manitoba. The October event featured competition, a fish fry and a fun evening running around Dryden engaged in activity built on the premise of the “Amazing Race” but dubbed “Walk Around The Block” for this group.