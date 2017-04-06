Pinewood school site to host housing project

By Dryden Observer Staff

The former Pinewood School has a new owner.

The Kenora District Services Board (KDSB), in partnership with the Ontario Aboriginal Housing Services(OAHS) and the Dryden Native Friendship Centre (DNFC), has purchased the property at 91 Rourke Avenue from the Keewatin-Patricia District School Board.

The property that has been sitting vacant for some time will provide an opportunity for the Dryden Homeward Bound project to be developed and for the community to have other new housing projects to be developed.

“The KDSB will be working with the City of Dryden and the community as we go through the rezoning and planning process to ensure the use of the property meets the official plan and zoning bylaw requirement,” said KDSB CAO Henry Wall. “Further, we are committed to ensuring that the community and the neighbourhood is fully informed and is engaged in the process as we move forward on the developments that will take place.”

OAHS Executive Director Don McBain said they are happy to once again partner with the KDSB, DNFC and Dryden to develop safe affordable housing options that will have associated education, employment