Where’s the 937?

By Michael Christianson

The recently released yellow pages for Dryden-Kenora and area had one glaring omission when Brian McDonald opened the new book, no 937 phone numbers were listed; which meant those on the outskirts of town, and those who are supposed to be part of Dryden are not listed.

“The way we’ve been treated out in old Barclay here it just seemed to me it was one thing after another and this was just another nail in the coffin that we’re not really part of Dryden,” said McDonald.

The white pages in the back of the book feature Dryden as well as Kenora-Keewatin but does not list phone numbers for other surrounding areas such as Vermilion Bay, Ear Falls, Ignace or Oxdrift. Those phone numbers have been reported to be put into the Red Lake phonebook.

In Dryden Norwest Printing and Publishing have taken up the reins left by AWCL who published a local phonebook in the past.

Owner David Neegan says his company is proud to be producing the new phonebook which is due to be released in mid-April.

“Norwest Printing and Publishing group is a company that is located in Dryden and we’re proud to be locally owned and operated therefore we know our clients better than Bell and we offer that one to one working relationship,” said Neegan. “I can’t comment on those mistakes by Bell but our emphasis under Norwest Printing is quality for our customers.”

Neegan says Norwest Printing and Publishing’s phonebook will be released annually.