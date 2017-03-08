Unfiltered: Local teens talk underage drinking and party pressure

Reckless Revival: Part Four in a Series on Youth Drinking and Impaired Driving

Throughout this extended examination of local youth culture in all its dangers and complexity, one set of voices has been missing from the conversation until now — the youth themselves. Co-op-student Sarah McCarthy spoke with Dryden High School students on what they believe works and doesn’t work to keep youth safe. —Ed.

By Sarah McCarthy

The teen years can be a challenging and often difficult period for any family and no amount of preparation can prepare parents for the day that their teenager discovers the world of high school parties and drinking alcohol.

An age-old problem that is complicated even more by modern circumstances, more and more parents are using their teens’ social activities as an opportunity to teach lessons on smart decision making and to build trust and open communication.

An eternal battle that rages in households across the Northwest every Friday and Saturday night, parents grapple with the difficult factors of legality, safety, morality, protection and trust.

In an effort to ensure honest answers, the participants’ identity has been protected.

You’re fooling yourself

“Any parent that thinks their kid hasn’t drank or gone to a party, is only fooling themselves,” says Teenager A.

“Luckily I have understanding parents, that don’t threaten or scare me into listening to them. I know I could call them in the middle of the night if I was in trouble or needed a ride from a party. Other kids are not so lucky in that department.”

The Sneak

Other teens face a much different reality at home. Teenager B says he would welcome some open dialogue on drinking and parties because frankly, his parents have no idea where he actually is on a weekend evening.

“Yeah, I would rather not climb out my bedroom window at midnight and walk to my friends car that’s parked two blocks away. I just want be honest with them but they wouldn’t let me go. And they have never ever tried to just talk with me about it. So I’m just learning on my own.”

“It would be safer if they knew I go out and drink. But again, they wouldn’t let me or they’d give me like one drink. They don’t trust me enough. So am I going to be left out by my friends if I listen to my parents? Yup. Do I want that to happen? Well obviously not.”

The Party Communicator

The main factor making a change in the way teens party is social media. The power of social media has taken over as the party communicator in order to spread the word to hundreds of highschoolers. Teenager C says social media is the number one way to find out about parties.

“Social media tells you everything instantly. One Tweet or Instagram post, or a Snapchat and boom that’s where you’re going Friday night.”

Teenager C says the Police are quite aware of what’s happening and usually make an appearance. During the aftermath of a party, the flow of traffic passing through ride checks is very simple as long as the driver is not impaired.

“Oh yeah, the police are there for the big parties like homecoming. It’s like a ride program. They ask and make sure when you’re leaving the party that your driver is sober, if the driver found who they were picking up and if all is good basically.”

Control and Compromise

“I have very open conversations with my parents about drinking,” says Teenager C. “They know I go to parties because they’re the ones that get me alcohol, so they know it’s not drugged or tampered with by a bootlegger. And they drive my friends and me so we have a safe ride. They know (my parents) if they don’t take me or let me go to parties, I could just sneak out or pay someone else that’s of age to get me alcohol. There are so many other worse alternatives, my parents think I’m better off if they know and allow me to drink responsibly.”

Would it matter if there were something else for you to do?

One common chorus heard over and over in this type of conversation is that there just isn’t that much for youth to do in Dryden. We asked, ‘would it change anything if there were more opportunity’s for youth in Dryden to take part in alternate activities?

“No. I don’t think it would change a thing. I mean look, my Grandfather and even my Parents have told me stories of how they would bring alcohol to the movie theatre or school dances, wherever they went when they were in high school. They had a movie theatre, events and stuff to do and yet alcohol was still involved in their fun.”

“You can’t tell me that kids in the big cities with malls and movie theatres and places to hand out, don’t ever party, said Teenager E.”

Get Real: Have a conversation

The conversation of underage teen drinking is definitely an important one to have going on within our community and in many households of any town. Agree or disagree, it is definitely a thought provoking topic going on within our small community. No matter what you decide as your opinion being a parent, as a community member or an onlooker, there is a discussion to be had. The main concern of underage drinking being safety, health and wellbeing for teenagers. So spark a conversation, talk with your kids and educate them while you still can in a safe and controlled environment about drinking alcohol.