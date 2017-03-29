Still in motion



By Michael Christianson

Last year Shoppers Drug Mart shut down the wheelchair component of their home health care business and sold off selected assets from the wheelchair business to Motion Specialties. Today Motion Specialties has opened its doors in Dryden and they plan to be the hub for the region’s mobility needs.

“It’s been a work in progress definitely. It’s been a year of up and downs, we didn’t have a building so it’s nice to get the building finally and get somewhere to go and have clients come to see us,” said sales consultant Jason Langlais.

Langlais worked at Shoppers for 13 years before the wheelchair division was closed down. During the past year him and service technician Neil Brown have been operating out of a van, making house and service calls. They say there were some cold months in the van but they did what they had to do for the client.

Motion Specialties expects their new location at 21 Duke Street (formerly Fas Gas Plus) to be a regional hub for mobility needs as well as an active assessment centre. The Duke street location will service a wide catchment from Sioux Lookout and the reserves north to Fort Frances, Rainy River and Ignace.

Motion Specialties currently has a branch in Kenora and they will now have the option to use the Dryden facility for big jobs.