Skene keen to keep on racing



By Chris Marchand

Dryden seems an unlikely port of entry into the sport of ski racing, yet one local 18 year-old is impressing coaches as she continues working hard to develop her skills.

Jayme Skene says a chance encounter with former Crazy Canuck alpine racing legend Rob Boyd in a Whistler restaurant three years back was the first step down a path she’s found very rewarding.

“My Dad introduced us and we got talking and I said liked skiing and I liked to go fast. He (Boyd) said, ‘you should come out to my ski racing camp in the summer’. I’d never thought of skiing as a competitive sport, more of a hobby. That summer (2015), I went to an all-girls camp — with no prior racing experience.”

With most junior ski racers getting into the sport under the age of 10, Skene was playing catch-up, though her coaches recognized some raw talent as she learned the fundamentals of ‘bashing gates’ on a race course.

Not wanting to lose her momentum for the sport found on summer glacier in the Coast Mountains of British Columbia, Jayme and her parents Bonny and Blair went looking for gravity and guidance in Northwestern Ontario — finding it in Thunder Bay with a professional acquaintance Dave Bradley of the Lake Superior Division — Alpine.

Eager to compete, Skene moved in with Bradley’s family for the 2016 ski season, where she says she learned much from Bradley’s daughter Olivia and made some big breakthroughs with the help of LSDA head coach Bob Donnelly.

“Olivia had just recovered from a knee injury and she was just starting from the basics again, trying to get back to the level she was at the season before. Bob taught me the real nitty-gritty basics of ski racing — that’s when my skiing really grew. He was a big help in my transition from recreational skiing to ski racing.”

In the past year, Skene says she’s spent around 80 days on snow from Colorado to the B.C. Interior, training five days a week between Thunder Bay’s Mt. Baldy and Loch Lomond and hitting Lutsen on the weekends.

Attending Lakehead University this year, Skene is dedicating more time to her studies in Concurrent Education/Psychology, but still races in the local senior circuit and is the first female member of the LU’s Alpine Skiing Club Team where she can compete in U.S. college circuit races.

In the bronze division of Thunder Bay’s Senior Circuit Skene’s grabbed two first place finishes this winter. In recent Ontario Cup races in Thunder Bay she placed first in slalom and second in giant slalom (GS).

In the future, Skene says she’d like to bring ski racing back to Dryden.

“I was thinking about starting to get some coaching certificates,” she said. “Hopefully, maybe start teaching some kids here. Although it doesn’t look like much we do have a good hill for slalom. With the tow-ropes we can get a lot of runs in because you’re up and down in five minutes. I will definitely continue racing through university. I don’t have aspirations for the Olympics, but I’m really enjoying it.”