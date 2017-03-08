Region’s youth mental health stats alarming

By Chris Marchand

The authors of a new report say that it’s time to bring the stigmatized subject of mental health into the larger health and wellness discussion for the sake of the region’s youth.

Prepared jointly with youth health service provider Firefly, The Northwestern Health Unit’s (NWHU) recent Child and Youth Mental Health Outcomes Report 2017 revealed some sobering statistics on how the region is outpacing the rest of the province in terms of young people in distress.

“I think, sadly, it’s a confirmation of what we’ve known to be the case and it provides us with actual facts and data to support what we’re seeing in communities,” said Firefly CEO Karen Ingebrigtson.

Among the report’s key findings: Between 2002 and 2011 the mortality rate from suicide in the 15-24 age group in the NWHU area was 59.1 per 100,000 per year — eight times as high as the provincial rate in this age group of 7.4 per 100,000 per year.

In 2015 there were 75 hospitalizations from intentional self-harm in the NWHU area in the 10-24 population (84 per cent were females — nearly four times as high as the provincial rate).

The hospitalization rate from alcohol misuse in the NWHU area between 2011 and 2015 was 70.6 per 100,000 per year, over five times as high as the provincial rate of 13.1 per 100,000 per year.

In 2015 there were 29 hospitalizations from mental and behavioural disorders caused by substance misuse in this population in the NWHU area (over twice as high as the provincial rate).

The population aged 10-24 in the NWHU area has higher rates of hospitalization from mental and behavioural disorders compared to the province. The rate in the NWHU area increased by 40 per cent between 2008 and 2015.

The statistics reveal even further concerns for the region’s girls, who show significantly higher incidence of hospitalization for self harm. First Nations youth are also five to seven times more likely to attempt suicide than their non-Aboriginal counterparts.

Ingebritson says the young age at which many of these incidences are occurring is particularly alarming. Along with the normal difficulties of adolescence, she says that factors like social media further complicate matters for youth. For those kids, a lack of access to youth mental health services at a local level can make an already frightening episode even more disorienting.

“In our area what we need are coordinated local resources — in-community crisis services. We don’t have a local stabilization unit within our region, we don’t have local intensive services to support young people,” said Ingebrigtson. “It can be very stressful for young people and their families to have to leave their communities and their home area to seek services in areas that aren’t as culturally appropriate and seem foreign.”

Ingebrigtson adds that a community-level shift is due in the way we talk about mental health, how we support families, recognize the impacts of poverty, find value in recreation and the arts and cultivate strong and positive adult/youth relationships.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kit Young Hoon says a complex array of factors from physical activity, sleep patterns, to social connectivity, alcohol, housing, stress and family history, among others, are all part of public health’s further study into the determinants of mental health. Getting people to treat mental health like a health issue is an important part of the puzzle she thinks NWHU can play a role in changing.

“It’s important to remove that stigma because the embarrassment associated with mental illness can prevent people from reaching out to get help.”