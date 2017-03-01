Reckless Revival: Part Three in a Series on Youth Drinking and Impaired Driving in Dryden

A fine balance – Exploring the local complexities of parenting and underage drinking

By Chris Marchand

In any discussion of youth drinking and impaired driving there is perhaps no more difficult or complex aspect than exploring the topic of how to approach the issue as a parent.

The parents of today’s youth are dealing with a culturally-entrenched phenomenon that’s been around since long before their own high school days. At the same time, new factors like technology and social media add unexpected dimensions that can both enhance communication and amplify risk.

With the help of the Dryden Area Impaired Reduction Strategy (DAIRS), the Observer sought out parents who encompass a wide spectrum of differing approaches — offering them the anonymity to speak freely on the matter and protect their family members. They are represented in this article by fictitious names Pat, Kelly, Jordan and Alex.

While it’s difficult to draw any right or wrong conclusions from these varied perspectives, the discussion itself illuminates many of the issues facing kids and parents in balancing safety with the pressures of being a young person in the Northwest.

Labeling herself a ‘harm reduction parent’, Pat says she remembers the confidence she once had that her Grade 10 was adhering to her hardline rules about no drinking and no parties, until the day she found out that he wasn’t.

“Luckily for him he was about a half hour away, giving me time to think the whole thing through before picking him up,” said Pat. “My first thought was, what length would he go to in order to get away with all he was trying to pull? Would he get in a vehicle under any circumstance in order to get home — which he would need to if he was to get away with this lie? Was it safer for me to be involved with these decisions and to have good communication with him? I decided then and there that it was. I needed to know where he was, I needed to know what he was drinking and most of all, what was his plan for getting home safe.”

Holding open communication as the key to her strategy, Pat says she sees every situation as an opportunity to cultivate good decision-making skills that she believes her kids will need when they become independent. While Pat stops short of hosting parties though she says she feels better knowing what and how much her teen is drinking and does play a role in providing alcohol for them.

“When it comes to whether or not a hard-line stance is realistic or not, I would say it’s not realistic for me and I pray to God I’m not wrong,” said Pat. “I can’t stop my children from living and if they’re going to be out in the world, they will make decisions for themselves. If they choose to drink alcohol, then I want to be informed, connected and in a position to guide them as best I can. For those that choose to say no to their children, I sincerely hope that works out for them as well. Maybe they know something I don’t.”

Another parent, Jordan, is trying to impose a more restrictive set of rules governing underage alcohol use — though he finds his approach has to be carefully suited to the uniquely different personalities of his several school-aged kids.

“There’s a tremendous amount of pressure for kids to be drinking in this community,” said Jordan. “I find that there’s not too many social aspects happening that don’t involve alcohol. It’s such a difficult thing if you’re a parent who is strict about alcohol use, it seems that the social group will spit you out and not allow you in again. It’s incredibly worrisome for us every time our kids go to pit parties or a house party somewhere down the line.”

While Jordan says ‘no’ a lot of the time, he says you can’t say it all the time.

“I play the tough cop and my wife plays the understanding one so he has an outlet if he’s really ticked off. Anything that’s out of town, I immediately say ‘no, you’re not going,’ then the fight’s on. I just hold firm most of the time and if I’m lucky he lets it go and he’s ticked off at me and we move on. Four or five times later, it’s ‘okay you can go but I’m driving you’. I try to be as consistent as I can, but the sheer volume of them (parties), I tend to deal them out.”

Jordan says the scene at a pit party at 1 a.m. is a remarkable sight — hundreds of cars, many of the drivers parents just like him. He says police are commonly on scene but overwhelmed.

“The system at the moment seems to be that everyone’s accepted that alcohol is the norm, now we’ve got people trying to make it less of a safety risk by dropping them off and picking them up. I’m guilty of that as well. It’s not fun, but I know he’s safe because I’m sober. It’s a really hard thing to swallow when you’re trying to be tough and everybody else isn’t.”

Yet another parent, Kelly, is less concerned with what she believes to be the inevitability of teen drinking, than with deception and immoderation from teens who need to learn how to act responsibly around alcohol.

“What might work for one child in a situation, might not work for another child in the same situation,” says Kelly. “What I’ve learned from experience and from observations with other family and friends is that when you take a “no tolerance” approach and are constantly saying “no” or “you can’t” to your kids, it often results in defiance. I’m not saying that rules don’t need to be established, but I believe that rules need to be reasonable.”

Kelly says her family’s policy demands honest, upfront information on every event, pre-arranged sober transportation (via parents) and frequent communication throughout the evening.

“I also encourage that they touch base throughout the night on their cellphones,” said Kelly. “I threaten that if they didn’t keep in touch, I would show up at the party to find them — this only happened once, they are quick learners.”

Kelly says her household has played host to parties of a manageable size where adults have played a supervisory role in controlling the comings and goings and communicating with other parents.

“I know there’s a level of danger and liability,” said Kelly. “But I’ve heard far too many stories of those youth who have never learned to drink responsibly ending up in situations where they binge drink and get alcohol poisoning. Or even worse, those university students who have died after playing drinking games or binge drinking during initiation, because they are finally away from home where there are no rules and no parental supervision.”

Another parent Alex, finds herself in a bit of different situation with unique challenges of its own. Her teen, a dedicated athlete new to high school, isn’t that interested in the party scene yet but is starting to feel the pressure.

“She has seen how stupid some of her friends act when they’re drinking — their posts on Facebook, or Snapchat — and she’s like ‘whoa, don’t want to go there,” said Alex.

While her teen isn’t pushing back that hard on her party ban thus far, Alex says she knows things are bound to change.

“She does ask me, ‘when will I be allowed to go?’” said Alex. “It’s very hard socially. A lot of the friends she had in elementary school have stopped asking her to do anything. She sticks at home a lot and doesn’t hang out with anybody. So, it makes us wonder if we’re making a bad decision. Partying aside, being in groups and having friends is important too.”

Growing up in a household of police officers, Alex says it’s difficult for her and her spouse to normalize what is essentially illegal behaviour.

“I know she’s eventually going to drink and experiment but I’d rather she learn these things at home in a controlled environment than sending her off with a case of beer,” says Alex.

“It’s a fine line, I guess. You don’t want them to rebel and just do it behind your back.”