Warm temps hard on ice road



By Chris Marchand

While Mother Nature may have served up an unseasonably warm Family Day weekend for fun in the outdoors, prolonged temperatures above the freezing mark and ample rains have dealt a blow to the Wabigoon Lake Ice Road.

Members of the ice road committee put up road closed signs, Sunday, in hopes of easing a bit of the traffic on the route which serves as an important winter connector to residents along the lake’s southern shore.

“Right now there’s a considerable amount of water on the surface,” said Brian Davidson. “That’s not dangerous in itself, but with traffic moving it that water will erode the ice. The surface of the ice is breaking down and the potholes are enlarging with each passing car. This is about how things are in the spring when we shut it down.”

Temperatures above the freezing mark and further precipitation are expected to persist until Thursday when the area could see a low of -17 C.

The rapid thaw hasn’t put much of a scare into the resident ice fishing community, only a few of whom have removed their shacks from the lake.

Davidson says with the ice depth still in good shape he’s confident the ice road has a few more weeks of use once seasonal temperatures return to normal. Until then, he says the committee is appealing to residents to avoid unnecessary travel on the road while its surface remains in a vulnerable state.

“People will continue to cross anyways — they know, as I do that it’s still safe, so you can’t tell them not to,” said Davidson. “It will deteriorate to a point where it becomes dangerous. Pretty soon we’ll have axle-bending potholes in the surface if we continue.”