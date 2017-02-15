GM Ice Dogs roll over Iron Rangers at home



By Dryden Observer Staff

The Dryden GM Ice Dogs played three games straight this weekend as they continue their first place season.

On Friday the boys were up north to take on the English River Miners.

The Miners brought their A game against the Dogs and the first period ended scoreless.

In the second Braedyn Aubin scored for the Ice Dogs to get the game rolling but it was the Miners who would roll over the Ice Dogs this game.

Dante Raposo and Sidney Gladue each scored in the second period to leave the game at 2-1 in favour of the Miners.

In the third Gladue got another and Dante Raposo scored an empty net goal to put the Dogs down 4-1.

Back at home on Saturday the Dryden GM Ice Dogs welcomed the Minnesota Iron Rangers.

The Dogs were back in domination mode at home in a game that only saw five penalties.

Woody Galbraith opened the scoring just over seven minutes into the contest and Braeden Allkins rounded out the opening period.

In the second it was all Ice Dogs with goals coming from Aubin, Derek McPhail, Mark Ziobro, Nic Noseworthy and Cory Dennis. The game sat at 7-0 after two periods.

In the third period Chris Atanas got his second of the year and Kristopher Hamlin added his name to the list of goal scorers.

Jack Stensgard managed to get a goal for the Iron Rangers before Atanas added another and the last goal of the night.

Dryden won 10-1 outshooting Minnesota 43-19.

On Sunday afternoon they were both back to do it again.

The first period saw goals from Allkins and Aubin before Colton Sandboe got his second of the year. The Dogs led 3-0 after one.

The second period saw Jacen Bracko score twice and Galbraith and Allkins each added their own.

In the third period Stensgard once again found out how to beat Patrick Zubick, but once again it was Minnesota’s only goal.

McPhail added his nineteenth of the year before Allkins completed his hat trick and scored his fortieth of the season.

The Dryden GM Ice Dogs remain in ninth position in The Canadian Junior Hockey League standings.

The boys are back in action at home Wednesday night to take on the Fort Frances Lakers.