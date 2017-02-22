GM Ice Dogs capture regular season title



By Dryden Observer Staff

After three games last week and a dramatic come from behind victory the Dryden GM Ice Dogs have claimed their first SIJHL regular season title since the 2007-08 season. The Dogs have also claimed the number one seed for the upcoming Bill Salonen playoffs.

The Dogs’ week started off at home on Wednesday against the Fort Frances Lakers.

Nic Noseworthy opened the scoring with his twentieth of the year just over five minutes into the first. A couple minutes later Braeden Allkins added another on the power play to give Dryden an early lead.

The second period saw two more Ice Dogs goals from Kristopher Hamlin and Jacen Bracko.

In the third period Fort Frances managed to get two power play goals but it wouldn’t be enough to come back and Woody Galbraith made sure of that with a short handed, empty net goal to end the night at 5-2.

On Saturday the Ice Dogs were down in Hoyt Lakes to take on the Minnesota Iron Rangers.

Once again Noseworthy opened the scoring early and Hamlin added another a minute later.

Minnesota’s Jonathon Yanovsky found his tenth of the year before Allkins added two more. Before the period was over Bracko put one in the back of the net to leave the game 5-1 after one period.

In the second Hamlin got an early one and Minnesota kept the Dogs away with Clayton Brown scoring for the Rangers with just under five minutes left in the second.

Braedyn Aubin would score his twenty-fifth of the year and 12 seconds later Hamlin got his hat trick. 8-2 after two.

The third period saw two early goals from the Ice Dogs as Allkins also completed a hat trick and Chris Atanas got his fourth on the year. Dryden finished the game 10-2 and outshot the Rangers 46-27.

The next night was a different Iron Rangers, at least until the third period.

In a first period that saw no penalties Eli Kinsman scored early in the first period for Mnnesota; the only goal of the frame.

In the second Cole Thompson scored another goal for Minnesota on the power play.

Noseworthy would get Dryden on the board before the end of the frame still down 2-1.

In the third period two power play goals from Tristan Knott and Aubin got Dryden the lead. Atanas, Bracko and Allkins each scored before Garret Graham got the last one of the night giving Dryden a 7-2 come from behind victory and the regular season title.

For his two impressive stats last week Ice Dog’s goaltender Ben Dennis was named the SIJHL – Play It Again Sports player of the week.

Dryden is back at home this weekend for a 7:30 game on Saturday and a 3:30 afternoon game on Sunday.