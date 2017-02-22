A first look at DHS Drama’s High School Musical 2

By Sarah McCarthy

Students at Dryden High School have been hard at work since October preparing for this year’s drama production of High School Musical 2. With the performance dates fast approaching, Drama teacher and executive Ted Mitchell gives insight and an exclusive look into the works of putting on this musical.

HSM2 follows the same characters we know and love from High School Musical, but is a standalone show with a different story line. Characters like Troy, Gabriella, Sharpay and Ryan reappear and it’s the summer before senior year. The gang of Wildcats are on the hunt for summer jobs and who knows, maybe some summer love along the way. Before the stress of the final year of High School, transition and growing up, the group of friends are looking to make this in the best summer ever.

“It’s a fun for the whole family show, there’s something in there for everyone to enjoy,” said Mitchell when describing the audience that is going to love their production of HSM2.

Mitchell also says there is a lot of hard work that goes into putting on a musical of all types of plays, onstage and behind the scenes. One of the more important things that the Executive and Drama teacher wants the community to realize is that none of these performance’s over the years would be possible without all the student effort and fundraising. As well as high ticket sales are very crucial in regards to putting on shows each year, which helps balance out the costs for props, costumes, advertising, microphones, the rights to the play and more. Community support is much appreciated every year.

When asked about what sets this show apart from all the other plays done in the past Mitchell says, “High School Musical 2 is known for its dance, and one of the students Emma Penner has been working very hard on choreography and some of the dance numbers.”

The show runs March 1 through March 4, every night 7 p.m. at the Dryden High School Gordon Wood Auditorium. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under, available at Kano Reid, the DHS main office and also at the door. However it is highly recommend you get your tickets in advance, shows have been known to sell out.

Mitchell leaves with saying “It (the production) should be HOT!”

You can expect dance moves, singing of course, lots of laughs and a bit of cheesy corniness when attending the overall fun performance of DHS’s HSM2.