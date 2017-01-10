Lena (Granny) Morton – November 26, 1928 – December 28, 2016

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Lena (Granny) Morton at DRHC on December 28, 2016, at the age of 88, after a short illness.

Lena was born on November 26, 1928, and has lived in Dryden her entire life. She married Harry Morton, and together they raised three boys. Lena was an avid gardener, enjoyed knitting, crocheting and bird watching. She was a school bus driver for many years until she retired. Her greatest joy were her grandchildren and she loved spending time with them, spoiling them with cookies, candy, bubble-gum and jelly beans. Lena was thrilled to have her great-granddaughter Sloan Lena Kali carry on her name. Family pets also held a special place in her heart, spoiling them with many treats as well.

Lena is survived by her son Greg (Chris), their children Jeff and Melissa (Lee); her son Frank (Kathy); her son Denis (Doris) and his daughter Lee-Anne (Ryan) and their daughter Sloan. Also surviving is her brother Leo (Yvonne) Milanese and numerous nieces and nephews.

Lena was predeceased by her husband Harry, her parents Marco and Madalena Milanese and numerous other relatives.

Cremation has taken place, with a private family service to be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, if friends desire donations may be made to Second Chance Pet Network or charity of your choice through the Stevens Funeral Homes P.O. Box 412, Dryden ON P8N 2Z1. Condolences may be posted at www.stevensfuneralhomes.ca