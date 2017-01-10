Dolores Merle (Cochrane) Jacklin – March 24, 1927 – January 2, 2017

In loving memory of Dolores Merle Jacklin, who passed away on January 2, 2017 at the age of 89 in the Dryden Regional Health Center.

Dolores leaves to mourn her passing and to cherish her memory two sons Donald (Ruth) and Lester (Lori), as well as three grandchildren Mark, Ashley and Christopher. She was predeceased by her husband Thomas (Bert), her parents Reginald and Mabel Cochrane, her son Randall, her sister Eileen and nephew Allan.

Dolores was born in Roland, Manitoba on March 24, 1927. She was educated in Manitoba at Starbuck, Meadows, Medora, Waskada and United College (now University of Winnipeg). She completed her business course at Success Business College and worked at the college for several months. Then Dolores was employed by a chartered accountants firm in Winnipeg and worked there for 3 years, prior to her marriage September 24, 1949.

Dolores and Bert farmed at Meadows for 5 years before moving to Dryden. After many years raising their 3 children she returned to work outside the home. Dolores retired from the Great Lakes Forest Products as secretary of the Electrical and Instrument Department in 1989 after 20 years of service.

Dolores had many hobbies and interests. She was a member of the Dryden Pine Tree Square Dance Club, and also an amateur radio operator and member of the Amateur Radio Society of Dryden. She enjoyed traveling, Dolores and Bert spent several enjoyable winters in Harlingen, Texas where they socialized and danced. She enjoyed camping, nature, reading, music and the arts. Dolores had a good sense of humor. She enjoyed socializing with her many friends and she always had a hobby or project to keep her busy. Dolores enjoyed life to the fullest and her family was most dear to her heart.

Dolores will be sadly missed by her family and friends. As per her wishes cremation has taken place.

A Memorial Funeral Service to celebrate Dolores’s life will be held Wednesday, January 11th, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. in the Moffat Chapel of Stevens Funeral Homes with Julie Dzeoba officiating. Interment will follow in the Dryden Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, if friends desire donations may be made to Heart & Stoke Foundation through Stevens Funeral Homes P.O. Box 412, Dryden ON P8N 2Z1. Condolences may be posted at www.stevensfuneralhomes.ca