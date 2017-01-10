Damage to local car wash during New Year’s Eve break-in/theft

By Michael Christianson

Dryden Police are investigating the theft of an undisclosed amount of money and damage to the auto-teller located at Baywash Carwash, 191 Duke Street, which was reported on December 31, 2016.

Police are asking the assistance of anyone who has any knowledge of this incident or has information that may assist in this investigation. Please contact Crime Stoppers or Dryden Police Service.

Owner Mike Sveinson was away on holiday when the theft occurred. Sveinson wrote on Facebook soon after getting the news and offered a personal reward to anyone who had information about the break in and robbery.

“The response from the public had been incredible,” said Sveinson. “That Facebook post, that post has been shared over a thousand times. People care and the community for the most part is still good, there is a criminal element to our community that didn’t exist even ten years ago but that’s still the minority and people want to see the right thing happen. The public support is one of the things that’s making me say okay I’m going to keep on pushing here and this will work out ok.”

Baywash has remained closed since the break in and Sveinson said that the loss of revenue from the time closed is worse than what was stolen.

A new circuit board is being made for the carwash to replace the damaged one and Baywash hopes to be up and running again soon.