City still awaiting word on federal funding for projects

By Michael Christianson

The city of Dryden passed it’s 2017 budget last week at council but the municipality is still waiting to hear from the federal government about what kind of funding they can expect for capital projects.

“In the fall of 2015 we were asked to get shovel ready projects ready to go, to get a list together, expecting that we would get answers on them by the spring of 2016,” explains Mayor Greg Wilson. “Spring turned into summer, summer turned into fall and I think that’s been the frustration. At KDMA meetings in a couple of weeks we’ll be talking about that again. We know federally that the money will probably come in various forms at various times across the country, we’re just still not really sure how much of that that we’re going to get. “

Last election Justin Trudeau and the Liberal party ran on a promise of spending to boost the economy and fix infrastructure. So far Dryden is waiting to see where they fit into the federal government’s plans.

CAO Ernie Remillard says that while they haven’t heard anything lately it does not hinder what the city is trying to accomplish.

“It hasn’t stopped us from progressing infrastructure projects as far as we deem high priority as a management team and council, that hasn’t stopped any of that, it’s more we don’t want to miss out on any opportunities so it’s timing,” said Remillard. The province has announced what they intend to do with infrastructure projects to a point but we haven’t received our confirmation of what infrastructure projects we’d have available to us from a federal perspective. So it’s very difficult for us to budget; the other part of it is we have some reserves now so if something does become available as council deems fit, we do have some flexibility to go after external infrastructure funds if they become available.”

Meanwhile council is taking a second look at one of its biggest capital projects, switching streetlights to LED lighting. Although the project is expected to pay for itself within four years council amended to look closer at the costs associated with the project

“The council is very thorough in their analyses of these types of projects so in my mind it actually shows very good governance,” said Remillard. “As a citizen I don’t feel bad about that at all, they want to do a little bit more digging to make sure our pay back period and our rate of return is what the model is showing so we’ll go back to the drawing board here in the next few weeks then we’ll hopefully present something to council here in February and try to get that project off the ground because that would be very significant for Dryden with those kinds of cost savings down the road.”